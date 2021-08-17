Sheriff: Arrest in '92 cold case death of baby girl in river

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nearly 30 years after an infant girl's stabbed body was found floating on a South Carolina river, authorities announced the arrest Tuesday of the child's mother and said she has been charged in the death.

Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 48, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, faces a charge of homicide by child abuse in connection with the girl's death in August 1992, news outlets reported. Only hours old when she died, the child was found wrapped in a bedsheet inside a plastic grocery bag that was discovered by a swimmer on the Catawba River, officials said.

Authorities said the child had stab wounds but a coroner's report determined that the death was the result of suffocation — not drowning or the stabbings.

Detectives reexamined the case last October and submitted DNA from the bed sheet to the York County Forensic Biology Lab for testing. Results identified Rabon as a suspect and deputies were eventually able to obtain a warrant for her arrest, authorities said.

Rabon was arrested Tuesday and was being held at the York County Detention Center. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. The charge carries a prison sentence of 30 years to life in the event of a conviction.