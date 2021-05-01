Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A gunman who killed his mother, father-in-law, two sheriff's deputies and died at the scene of a shootout also attacked his father with a knife days before Wednesday's shooting in Boone, North Carolina, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.

In an interview late Friday night, Hagaman said the shooter's father reported his 32-year-old son, Isaac Alton Barnes, to the sheriff's office on Sunday through a phone call. He accused his son of pulling out a bowie knife and trying to harm him.

The father was trying to decide whether to have Barnes arrested for the alleged assault or pursue an involuntary commitment. The father or other members of Barnes' family then went to a magistrate, Hagaman said.

In the meantime, Watauga County dispatchers warned officers on Sunday and Monday to be on the lookout for Barnes, who had fled to the woods along the Avery and Watauga County border after allegedly assaulting his father.