Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago

One fingerprint and some DNA samples were discovered at the 2001 crime scene but no match was initially found in criminal databases. It wasn't until authorities ran the evidence through Brazilian authorities that a match came up for Fernandes, officials said.

“That was a key piece of evidence," Broward sheriff's Detective Zach Scott said at a news conference.

In Brazil, Fernandes had been acquitted of killing his wife on a self-defense claim. Scott said the wife's family was bitter about the case and may have sought to have Fernandes killed in retaliation, leading to his decision to flee to Paraguay.

That's when Fernandes died in a plane crash, his body returned to Brazil for burial. A judge there was persuaded recently to order the body exhumed, where Florida investigators were able to obtain a DNA sample after concluding he had not faked his death.

“It did take some time to confirm his death,” said Miami police Sgt. Nikoli Trifonov. “People do fake their deaths.”

There may be additional victims. In the U.S., Fernandes worked for a Miami tour company and also as a flight attendant at times, officials said.

“I believe there are other cases out there. There is no limit as to where he could travel,” Scott said.

