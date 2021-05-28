Sheriff: Claims against Missouri lawmaker not credible

Korte on Friday said he spoke with Perkins after the claims were brought to his attention and that Perkins told him that the two had a “consensual short-term relationship but that he never provided her alcohol (and) they never hung out when she was visibly intoxicated.”

“There was no indication that any crime had taken place,” Korte said.

He said that “at some point” in the past few years he also spoke with the woman and that she confirmed the two “hooked up” but that he didn’t document the conversations.

Korte said that beyond those conversations and flagging the claims to the Bowling Green police chief, he didn't take further steps to investigate.

An AP request for comment to the Bowling Green police chief was not immediately returned Friday.

Asked about concerns that his handling of the case might erode young women’s trust that his department would take seriously claims of sexual assault against law enforcement officers, Korte said he could see someone who didn’t know him or the community questioning it.

“I guess my question is, were you ever in a situation where you said, ‘Hey look at that cute cop?’” Korte asked.