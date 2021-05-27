Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at rail yard

The shooter “was very deliberate, very fast. He knew where employees would be,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday.

He had two semiautomatic handguns and 11 loaded magazines, Smith said. A locker at the rail yard believed to be the gunman’s contained “materials for bombs, detonator cords, the precursors to an explosive,” the sheriff said.

The death toll rose from eight after officials confirmed the death late Wednesday of 49-year-old Alex Ward Fritch, who had been hospitalized in critical condition after the attack at the rail yard serving the county of more than 1 million people in the heart of Silicon Valley.

The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators offered no immediate word on a possible motive, but his ex-wife said he used to come home from work resentful and angry over what he perceived as unfair assignments.

“He could dwell on things," she said. The two were married for about 10 years until a 2005 divorce filing, and she hadn't been in touch with Cassidy for about 13 years, Nelms said.