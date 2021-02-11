Sheriff: Man set off bombs during Minnesota clinic attack

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who shot five staff members at a Minnesota health clinic wounded two of them in the reception area before heading back to where patients are treated and shooting three others, including a medical assistant who died of her wounds, according to authorities and criminal charges filed Thursday.

Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, also allegedly set off three explosive devices during Tuesday’s attack at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, as other staff barricaded themselves inside locked rooms. He is charged with second-degree murder without premeditation, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, possessing an explosive device and carrying a pistol without a permit.

A judge Thursday ordered Ulrich held on $10 million bail, or $5 million if he agreed to certain conditions. Ulrich, who attended the video hearing from jail, didn't speak except to tell the judge how to pronounce his name and to say he had no questions.

“Gregory Ulrich went to Allina clinic knowing that he was going to shoot up that clinic. Gregory Ulrich went to that clinic knowing he that was going explode bombs at the clinic. He did just that, cowardly injuring innocent people, one of them fatally,” Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said during a news conference.