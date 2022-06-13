 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff: Maryland deputy killed trying to arrest fugitive

PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland deputy was shot and killed while trying to arrest a fugitive, authorities said.

Wicomico County deputy Glenn Hilliard spotted the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, coming out of an apartment complex Sunday evening in Pittsville, Maryland, the sheriff's office said. A foot chase ensued and Hilliard was shot trying to arrest the suspect.

“After an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region, the suspect was captured and is awaiting arraignment," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Hilliard was a 16-year veteran of law enforcement and would have turned 42 later this month, the sheriff's office said.

“The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being," the sheriff's office news release said. “Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time."

