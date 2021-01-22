 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Tour bus on way to Grand Canyon rolls over in Arizona, killing 1, critically injuring 2
Sheriff: Tour bus on way to Grand Canyon rolls over in Arizona, killing 1, critically injuring 2

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Sheriff: Tour bus on way to Grand Canyon rolls over in Arizona, killing 1, critically injuring 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

