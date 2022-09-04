Sheriff: Two dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.

LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.

“There’s no easy way of putting it,” he said before calling for a moment of silence.

Both LaRue and other officials acknowledged uncertainties facing the community, such as when people would be allowed back into their homes and when power would be restored for the people still without it. About 1,000 people were still under evacuation orders Sunday as firefighters worked to contain the blaze that had sparked out of control at the start of the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, the fire’s footprint hadn’t expanded since Saturday morning, though the nearby Mountain Fire grew in size on Sunday, officials said.

