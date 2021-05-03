Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who shot and killed two people and wounded a third at a Wisconsin casino's restaurant before police killed him had been fired from the eatery and banned from the property, authorities said Monday.

The 62-year-old attacker walked into the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar on Saturday and shot two people at a waiter station at close range with a 9 mm handgun, then shot a man outside the restaurant, Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said during a news conference. A team from the Green Bay Police Department shot and killed the attacker on the north side of the building near a parking garage, he said.

Delain said one of the men who was killed was 32 years old and the other was 35. The man who was wounded outside the complex is 28 years old and was in serious but stable condition at a Milwaukee hospital.

The restaurant is part of a hotel and conference center that includes the Oneida Casino.

Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill told WLUK-TV on Sunday that he was in “disbelief" and called the shooting “scary.” He said the tribe prohibits firearms on its properties but that “(mass shootings are) kind of a regular thing in this country.”