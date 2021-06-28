She's up! Bat girl 60 years in making reaches Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Gwen Goldman exchanged fist bumps with the New York Yankees she had been admiring for decades from afar, walked onto the field and waved to the crowd.

She got to be a Yankees' bat girl on Monday night at age 70 — a full 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender.

Shaking with excitement, she beamed while recounting how it felt to be at Yankee Stadium on this day for the game against the Los Angeles Angels.

“I don’t know where to start, of which was the best, what did I enjoy the most?” she said during a news conference in the fourth inning.

"The whole piece, from walking in the front door of the stadium at Gate 2, to coming up to a locker with my name on it that said Gwen Goldman, and suiting up, then walking out onto the field. It took my breath away. It’s obviously taking my words away also.

“It was a thrill of a lifetime — times a million. And I actually got to be out in the dugout, too. I threw out a ball, I met the players. Yeah, it goes on and on. They had set up a day for me that is something that I never would have expected.”

Goldman retired in 2017 as a social worker at Stepping Stones Preschool, a public school in Westport, Connecticut.