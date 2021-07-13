Sho-case: Shohei Ohtani gets All-Star win for AL, bats, too

Ohtani was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fifth. Shohei’s shoes, meanwhile, were headed to the Hall of Fame, which collected his cleats and other gear for display in Cooperstown.

Ohtani combined with Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Nathan Eovaldi, Gregory Soto, Chris Bassitt, Andrew Kittredge, Matt Barnes and Liam Hendriks on an eight-hitter.

A win started with a Japanese pitcher ended with a save by an Australian. Hendriks was helped by a lucky bounce off the backstop that turned what would've been a wild pitch into an out at second.

“It’s a world game now,” Hendriks said. “There’s a lot of us us over here and hopefully there's more to come with the exposure that Shohei and guys from the DR and Venezuela can bring to this game."

Despite another season of strikeouts that have alarmed baseball’s leadership, NL batters whiffed 12 times while AL hitters had just three strikeouts.

The AL has now won 20 of the last 23 All-Star Games with one tie thrown in.

While everything is measured with precision these days, Guerrero’s third-inning drive against Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes was jaw-dropping even before Statcast revealed it went 468 feet, the longest since All-Star Games were wired in 2015.