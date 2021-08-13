Shooting at Albuquerque school wounds 1, suspect detained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was wounded and a suspect was taken into custody Friday after a shooting at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque, police said.

The gunfire at Washington Middle School marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours. The city is on pace to shatter its homicide record this year, having already matched within the first eight months of the year the previous annual high of 80 homicides set in 2019.

Police said Friday's shooting happened on school grounds but they did not immediately provide any details about the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital or what may have prompted the gunfire.

The school was locked down and parents were asked to pick up their children. Some parents gathered outside indicated that there may have been an altercation between students.

Friday marked the third day of classes for Albuquerque's public school district.

Gunfire also rang out Thursday night at a sports bar and restaurant near a busy Albuquerque shopping district. Police said one person was killed and three were injured after someone pulled out a gun during a fight.

No arrests have been made in that case. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.