 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Shooting suspect believed to be on run with his daughter, 15

  • 0

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman was shot to death Monday in a domestic violence incident and police said the suspect is a man believed to be on the run with his 15-year-old daughter.

Officers responding around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana, police said in a statement.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

"This was a domestic violence incident. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous," said the statement from the Fontana Police Department.

Investigators believe Graziano is with his teen daughter in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates.

People are also reading…

During the investigation at the home, nearby Cypress Elementary School was temporarily locked down as a precaution, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days. Columbia police say Bessie Durham cleaned the Belk at Columbiana Centre for an outside company. Investigators say her body was found Monday after her family filed a missing person report. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom. Investigators say she was seen on camera going into the restroom Thursday morning and didn't come out. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. Police say the store was open regularly over those four days and they are investigating to see if anyone was negligent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer killing virus saves patient's life in the UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News