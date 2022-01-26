Shooting wounds Milwaukee County deputy, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a registration violation shot and wounded a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy while running away from the traffic stop early Wednesday, authorities said.

The deputy was shot in both arms and his torso, but the wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, Sheriff Earnell Lucas said at a news conference. Law enforcement agencies searched Wednesday for the shooter.

The deputy had responded as backup after another deputy made the stop, Lucas said. The driver and a passenger ran away, but the driver was arrested after a brief foot chase, the sheriff said.

Investigators were working to determine whether a person found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the neighborhood was connected to the shooting, Lucas said. That person had been found behind a vehicle.

Another person found walking in the neighborhood was arrested after a brief chase and deputies were trying to determine whether that person was involved in the shooting as well, Lucas said.

The shooting prompted an emergency alert to cellphones telling people to “shelter in place” and to call 911 if needed. The alert was lifted late Wednesday morning, but sheriff's officials did not say what prompted that development.

The wounded deputy was identified as a 26-year-old who had been with the sheriff’s department for 18 months.

Police from Milwaukee and West Allis were assisting in the search, the sheriff's office said on Twitter. Two area schools switched to online learning Wednesday because of the shooting and the investigation.

This story has been updated to correct that the deputy who was shot had responded as backup to the traffic stop, not that he initiated the traffic stop as initially reported by the sheriff’s office.

