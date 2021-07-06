Shorter working week trials hailed as 'overwhelming success' in Iceland

Some 86% of Iceland's entire working population is now working shorter hours, or have gained the right to shorten their working hours, according to Autonomy and Alda.

Will Stronge, director of research at Autonomy, said the public sector trial "was by all measures an overwhelming success."

"It shows that the public sector is ripe for being a pioneer of shorter working weeks — and lessons can be learned for other governments," he said.

Daiga Kamerade, associate professor of work and wellbeing at the UK's University of Salford, said that while the trial was encouraging, studying public sector organizations that may have better working conditions than the private sector could have affected the results.

"Reducing the working week from 40 to 35-36 hours is a first step towards a shorter working week, we need similar large-scale trials that push this reduction further — for example, looking at a true four days working week of 32 hours or less," she said.

CNN Business has reached out to the Icelandic government and Reykjavík City Council for further comment.