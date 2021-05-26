Shorthanded Myanmar in Japan for World Cup soccer qualifiers

“We need to qualify for a tournament like the Asian Cup,” Hey said. “This would be a milestone for football development in Myanmar. Without playing in an international tournament it is hard for our players to be seen and go and play overseas. It is all about image.”

Hey is under no illusions about taking on Japan, which leads the group after five straight wins.

“We are looking forward to playing the best team in Asia in a competitive match and we will face Japan with pride and enthusiasm," he said.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has also had to deal with player unavailability. With the domestic J.League season ongoing, Moriyasu has selected an all-European based squad.

“First of all, we want to win the game against Myanmar and book our place in the next round,” Moriyasu said. “We want to use the games after that to strengthen and prepare to get through the final qualifying round, but first of all we want to get ready for the game in front of us as best we can.”

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0