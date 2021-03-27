Shots, and a musical serenade, at NYC vaccination center

Paterson said many of her fellow musicians have been out of work since the city’s music and performance scene shut down last spring.

The musicians who perform at the Javits Center are paid to play. There’s a tip jar, too, but contributions go to Sing for Hope so the music can continue.

“We can’t be buskers with family obligations at this stage in our careers,” Paterson said.

Podgurski, who is also a music professor at the City University of New York, said that with the city’s live entertainment scene still largely shut down, any paying job is extremely welcome. Some friends, she said, had to sell beloved instruments to pay bills.

Another recent performer at the Javits concerts was violinist Katie Kresek, concertmaster and co-orchestrator for the Tony-nominated Broadway musical “Moulin Rouge.”

Before the pandemic, her schedule was full, including performances in New Zealand and Australia. But after the pandemic hit, "within two weeks, all of my coming year bookings were canceled.”

Reflecting on playing at a vaccination center, Kresek said, “Emotionally, I felt I was contributing to this massive effort. It felt very gratifying to help out."