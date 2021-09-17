Showtime's 'The Circus' resumes — but has circus left town?

He doesn't intend disrespect toward cable news — he's a regular commentator on MSNBC — but Heilemann stresses how “The Circus” is different. The show's viewership was up 11% for its sixth season between January and March, compared to pre-election 2020. Between an inauguration, impeachment and insurrection, they weren't lacking for news.

“The Circus” this season will explore a political divide that has only seemed to grow wider since Trump left office.

“People talk about it on cable,” he said. “But you don't actually see it on cable. One of the things that we do differently is that we let people actually see it.”

Many people were distracted by personality during the Trump years and weren't actually looking at what was going on in the country, said Palmieri, former communications director for President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

One thing Palmieri said she's noticed in her reporting is less anger and more concern about the political divide. Many people can't understand why it's difficult to agree to disagree, and why people with different political beliefs seem to be living in their own realities.