Signs of optimism as NYC sees rise in tourism, bit by bit

Ridership is up on the ferries that take visitors from the southern tip of Manhattan to the Statue of Liberty, where the grounds and a museum are open even as the statue's interior remains off limits.

Rafael Abreu, vice president for marketing at Statue Cruises, said it had been “fairly slow" through February, but ridership had risen in March and April to about 25-30% of pre-pandemic times.

Hotel occupancy, which had been running in the 30% range, has been in the 50% range over the last few weeks, said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company, the city’s tourism agency.

New hotels are opening, and the number of rooms is expected to reach 118,000 by year's end.

“It’s just really wonderful,” Dixon said of the city's cautious reawakening. “And so, it’s given us a lot of hope.”

The agency is predicting just over 31 million visitors in 2021.

City and state officials in recent weeks have been making moves to open the city up as much as possible.