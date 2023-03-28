Jontu, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla, arrived at Brookfield Zoo in early February from Saint Louis Zoo. Since his arrival, the silverback (adult male gorilla) has been behind the scenes getting acclimated to his new surroundings.
Silverback gorilla Jontu receives warm welcome at Chicago zoo
