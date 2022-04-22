Simulated sex with a stuffed animal? Student behavior at Racine County elementary investigated

WATERFORD — School officials are reassuring parents after law enforcement officers at Woodfield Elementary School found reports of students inappropriately touching each other and exchanging sexual text messages.

School Administrator Ed Brzinski issued a statement Wednesday after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office released records of an investigation that began March 18 with a report of a sexual assault at Woodfield, a K-5 school.

In a statement issued after The Journal Times contacted him about the situation, Brzinski told parents that law enforcement has investigated and that none of the alleged wrongdoing involved adults.

“We would like to reassure you that your children are safe and have been,” he wrote.

RCSO records include allegations among Woodfield Elementary students of inappropriate touching, text messages with sexual content, and one child luring another into a bathroom for an “inappropriate incident.”

Investigators reported uncovering a photograph of one student simulating sexual activity with a stuffed animal.

In another instance, a student received a text message asking, “Hey, bestie, want to flash?” although the student later denied sending or receiving any nude photographs.

RCSO records do not indicate any plans for seeking criminal charges. Instead, Racine County Child Protective Services was contacted and social workers there were following up on the situation.

CPS officials could not be reached for comment.

The police records are heavily redacted to remove references to any Woodfield student’s name, age or sex.

Located at 905 Barnes Drive, Waterford, Woodfield Elementary serves about 300 to 400 children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

Principal Jessica Grimm, who assisted investigators, declined to comment, referring questions to Brzinski.

Brzinski said school officials are required by law to notify police when certain types of incidents are reported. He called the allegations “unfounded,” although he would not say whether that means no wrongdoing occurred or only that no criminal charges were filed.

“This is an issue between children, so we cannot comment on it,” he said. “The police have handled it. Child Protective Services has handled it.”

According to sheriff’s records released under the state’s open records law, the situation began March 18 when the parents of a Woodfield Elementary student reported that their child had endured “inappropriate touching” at least five times by another student.

The Waterford Police Department categorized the incident as a sexual assault report. The sheriff’s department listed the incident type simply as “administrative.”

Some of the alleged incidents, investigators reported, occurred during a before- and after-school program operated at Woodfield by Homestead Day Care Inc.

Homestead owner Terry Nelson said she never spoke with police and did not have all the information about what happened. Nelson, however, said she felt the situation was being blown out of proportion.

“It was between two students, and nothing else,” she said.

Grimm told police about an incident in February 2021 when one student lured another into a bathroom. The incident was reported to both parents but police were not contacted, because a witness described only “inappropriate conversation” in the bathroom.

RCSO reported finding several text messages, including one described as a “group chat with multiple people.” The texting included comments “possibly sexual in nature,” as well as others that were “provocative in nature.”

The records show that investigators interviewed at least two sets of parents, plus one student who admitted to text messages that were inappropriate.

However, the student reportedly said, “despite ... talking about it, neither of them have either sent or received any nude or otherwise inappropriate photographs of each other.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0