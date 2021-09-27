Sissy Farenthold, reform-minded lawmaker touted for VP, dies

Frances “Sissy” Farenthold, a reform-minded liberal Democrat in the Texas House who was pushed for the party’s 1972 vice-presidential nomination, has died at age 94, her family said Monday.

Farenthold died Sunday at her Houston apartment after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease, her son, George Farenthold, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. She was six days shy of her 95th birthday, he said. Funeral arrangements were private, but a public memorial would be held at the University of Texas at Austin campus at a future date still to be scheduled, he said.

Elected to the Texas House in 1968, Farenthold told AP in 2008 that she recalled shaking hands with a man the next day who said, “'I voted for your husband yesterday,' and I said, ‘It was I.’ He said, ‘If I had known that, I wouldn’t have.’ That was a comedown!”

She was the only woman in the chamber but attained prominence as one of the “Dirty Thirty” reform-minded House members who kept alive as a political issue the Sharpstown stock-fraud scandal of 1971-72 that implicated the state's top elected leaders, all of them conservative Democrats.