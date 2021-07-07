Sisters in Florida condo collapse, age 4 and 10, buried in same coffin

Family members wiped away tears and clung to each other in emotional embraces throughout the service, especially during the singing of "Amazing Grace" as the caskets were being carried out of the church at the end.

"May we all connect with family as Lucia would. May we all move with grace as Emma would. May we all be as devoted and loyal as Marcus and Anaely were," Rodriguez said.

Marcus Guara's cousin, Peter Milián, encouraged others to follow the family's example by fully embracing the present moment and loving those around them.

"This cooler than cool guy melted all over his daughters. He loved being a father," Milián said, describing how he proudly participated in Lucia's made-up news shows and Emma's obstacle courses.

A competitive athlete and successful salesman, Marcus, 52, enjoyed life's small pleasures the most, like walking on the beach with his family. Anaely was a thinker and problem solver, a protective mother who embraced Emma's creativity and was Lucia's role model, Rodriguez said.