 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sixers sign veteran DeAndre Jordan as backup center

  • 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Veteran center DeAndre Jordan signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, days after being released by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 33-year-old Jordan joins Paul Millsap as a backup center for the Sixers, who dealt Andre Drummond to Brooklyn as a part of the multiplayer trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets in exchange for James Harden last month. Terms of the deal were not released.

The 6-foot-11 Jordan appeared in 32 games with the Lakers, starting 19. He averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes.

Jordan’s arrival reunites him with Philly's Doc Rivers, who was his coach while with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 964 career NBA games with the Lakers, Brooklyn, New York, Dallas and the Clippers, Jordan averaged 9.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks. A 13-year veteran, Jordan is the NBA’s leader in career field-goal percentage at 674 and is the only player in league history to shoot at least 70% in multiple seasons, accomplishing the feat four times.

People are also reading…

Also, the Sixers released Willie Cauley-Stein from his 10-day contract.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN to start discussing a new global plastics treaty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News