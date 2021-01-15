Skylar Astin finds new notes to hit on ‘Zoey’s Playlist’

“I know what to expect. I know things change. I know the camera changes things. I know not to get my hopes up about a specific song or choreographer. I know how to conserve while filming one of these numbers and I know the kind of focus and intensity and energy it takes. And I’m always really careful about safety."

Astin says he has two musical personalities on the series. There's “Magical Max” who gives it his all when Zoey's witnessing him belt out his true feelings. And then there's Max as is, who isn't quite as polished. He consciously sang to Zoey in season one in a flash mob and Astin says “we had to establish that he’s not tone deaf or else it would be very unpleasant for the viewer," so he describes that version of Max's musicality as “a good passing grade.”

The show’s creator, Austin Winsberg, summed it up in an e-mail as “Skylar does his best to sound average or kind of flat, but as I’ve learned, even him performing at a 2 is better than me (or most people) are at a 10.”