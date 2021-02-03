Slain FBI agents worked to protect children from abusers

After Chase’s arrest in 2015, the FBI kept the website operating for two weeks to identify other users, hiding malware in the images to discover their IP addresses. From that effort, investigators sent more than 1,000 leads to FBI field offices across the country and thousands more to overseas law enforcement agencies.

According to the FBI, 350 arrests were made in the U.S. and 548 internationally, including 25 producers of child pornography and 51 abusers. The operation identified or rescued 55 American children who were sexually abused and 296 internationally. Chase got 30 years.

“It’s the same with any criminal violations: As they get smarter, we adapt; we find them,” Alfin said at the time. The New York native added, “It’s a cat-and-mouse game, except it’s not a game. Kids are being abused, and it’s our job to stop that.” He was married and had one child.

In another case, Alfin had been accused by a defendant in Virginia of unlawfully identifying his computer IP address on a child pornography website. But a federal judge ruled the defendant had no reasonable expectation of privacy over his IP address or personal computer.