Slain South Carolina doctor wrote of faith, life's fragility

In a 2014 interview, he spoke of how he came to write one, “Angels in the ER,” saying he saw value in the stories he had collected through his decades in medicine, focusing on “people who had impacted me through their faith, and the way they had dealt with things that life had sent their way.”

“When I talk about angels, I do believe that God ministers to us in a lot of different ways,” Lesslie said. “I don't write about wings and halos and that kind of thing, but I do believe that God does speak to us through his spirit - and through other people.”

In a Thursday message to congregants, pastors from the Lesslies' church, First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Rock Hill, wrote that all four of the Lesslies “are in the presence of Jesus and worshipping Him face to face. One day we will see them again. Therefore, we can grieve as those who have hope.”

The church planned to keep its sanctuary open until 8 p.m. Thursday, for anyone wishing to pray. According to church officials, no funeral arrangements had been finalized.

As he wrote on his blog recently, Lesslie felt comfortable in his faith, imagining Heaven as a place filled with joy, and where he would be reunited with family and his cherished dog, Dox.