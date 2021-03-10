Slender Man attacker says she has reached treatment limits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing her classmate seven years ago to please internet horror character Slender Man said Wednesday she deserves to be released from a mental health facility because she has exhausted her treatment options and needs to be a productive member of society to keep progressing.

Anissa Weier, now 19, has asked Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. Bohren sentenced her in December 2017 to 25 years in the institution.

Weier submitted a letter to Bohren during a hearing on the request Wednesday. In the letter, obtained by WDJT-TV, she writes that she's sorry for the pain she's caused but she's learned to forgive herself.

“I vowed after my crime that I would never become a weapon again, and I intend to keep that vow. I hate my actions (on the day of the attack), but through countless hours of therapy I no longer hate myself for them," she wrote.