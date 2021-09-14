Slender Man stabbing victim's family 'nervous' about release

Weier and a friend, Morgan Geyser, both were committed to Winnebago after pleading guilty to attacking Leutner when they were all 12 years old.

Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times in a Waukesha park as Weier urged her on. Leutner suffered 19 wounds — including one that narrowly missed her heart — and barely survived.

Weier and Geyser later told investigators they attacked Leutner to earn a place as Slender Man's servants and prevent him from killing their families. Bohren sentenced Weier in December 2017 to 25 years at Winnebago and Geyser to 40 years at the facility in February 2018.

Weier petitioned for release in March, saying she had exhausted her treatment options. Bohren ruled in July that she no longer posed a threat. He signed off on a conditional release plan Friday before ordering the facility to release her on Monday.

Under the plan, Weier must live with her father, continue to receive psychiatric care and submit to around-the-clock GPS monitoring. She can't have any contact with Leutner's family, can't possess any weapons and can't use social media. The Department of Corrections will monitor her limited internet use.