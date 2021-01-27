'Sloppy' hockey is the name of the game early in NHL season

Sloppy could be a synonym for undisciplined, and referees are getting plenty of practice blowing their whistles and putting an arm in the air. Games are averaging more than seven penalties apiece so far, which contributes to New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz's theory that special teams “seem to be the difference-makers every night now.”

Some goaltenders are proving to be difference-makers, like the Islanders' Semyon Varlamov, who stopped 81 of the first 82 shots he faced. All divisional play figured to help skaters who only needed to study the 12 to 15 goalies they'd face, but he's benefiting from years of experience in the NHL.

“Every time you play the game, the forwards always try to surprise you with a different movement and everybody’s going to try to do different things on the ice,” Varlamov said. “When you play so many times against the best players in the league, you kind of start learning of course what they do against you, what they try to do, so you try to learn these things.”

The learning process is happening at every position right now, and acclimating to a 56-game season should bring with it some more structure in the coming weeks. San Jose coach Bob Boughner has already noticed a difference