Sluggish start for stocks after climb in unemployment claims

Stocks are off to a sluggish start on Wall Street as investors look over a surprise increase in claims for unemployment benefits and mixed news on corporate earnings. The S&P 500 was wavering between small gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading Thursday. It’s still holding on to a gain for the week. Gains in a few big tech companies pushed the Nasdaq up 0.2% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%. The Labor Department reported that unemployment claims rose last week to 419,000, the most in two months and more than economist were expecting.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday for a second day as optimism about an economic recovery appeared to outweigh concern over rising coronavirus cases and inflation.

Market benchmarks in Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. London opened down less than 0.1%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Wall Street futures rose after the S&P 500 index climbed 0.8% overnight. That put it on track for a weekly gain after rebounding from Monday's 1.6% loss.