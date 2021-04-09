Small Icelandic town rallies behind Oscar-nominated song

The writers behind the Oscar-nominated song “ Husavik (My Hometown) ” knew that they wanted it to be an emotional core to the otherwise silly Will Ferrell movie “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” But they had no idea just how significant the ballad would become to the people of the small Icelandic town it’s named after — especially considering the fact they’ve yet to visit. And yet in the past year, the people of Húsavík, a town of only 2,300, have staged a grassroots Oscar campaign on behalf of the song and adopted it as a de facto local anthem.

Children are taught it in school. It’s been sung at the local retirement home, in church and blasted over the loudspeakers before soccer games. One councilmember is gearing up to paint the main street red (as a red carpet) for the Oscars on April 25. Húsavík is even considering opening late in the day after so residents can stay up to watch the ceremony, which starts at 2 a.m. local time.

“It’s such a beautiful song about our town,” said Örlygur Örlygsson, the local entrepreneur behind the campaign. “It lifted the spirits of the people so much. People became optimistic that we would get somehow through this thing.”