 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small plane with 3 aboard crashes in northern Wisconsin
0 Comments
AP

Small plane with 3 aboard crashes in northern Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened just before noon Tuesday in northern Wisconsin.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Emma Duncan said three people were on board the twin-engine Rockwell 690B when it crashed in a swamp 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Eagle River.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash. Duncan said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates, WSAW-TV reported.

Eagle River is about 150 miles (242 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.

No further information was available.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WSAW-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News