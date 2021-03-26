Small Texas border town is route to US for migrant children

ROMA, Texas (AP) — As darkness sets on the Rio Grande, U.S. Border Patrol agents hear pumps inflating rafts across the river in Mexico. It is about to get busy.

Within an hour, the rafts drop off about 100 people in six trips into the United States, including many families with toddlers and children as young as 7 traveling alone. All of them wear numbered yellow plastic wristbands that look like they could be used to get into a concert or amusement park, and everyone rips them off and tosses them on the ground after setting foot in the U.S. Large black letters on the wristbands read, “Entregas," or “Deliveries,” apparently a mechanism for smugglers to keep track of migrants they are ferrying across the river that separates Texas and Mexico.

Roma, a town of 10,000 people with historic buildings and boarded-up storefronts in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, is the latest epicenter of illegal crossings, where growing numbers of families and children are entering the United States to seek asylum.

U.S. authorities reported more than 100,000 encounters on the southern border in February, the highest since a four-month streak in 2019. More than 16,000 unaccompanied children were in government custody Thursday, including about 5,000 in substandard U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities.