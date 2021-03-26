Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer

“Officers’ criminal actions are not recognized as such by juries sometimes because everyone recognizes that policing in this country is often violent,” he said.

In many cases, defense attorneys for police officers describe in great detail the chaos of the moment, the darkness of the street, the sound of what they thought was a weapon, a speeding car — circumstances that might have left an officer with little time to think about how to react.

In reviewing his research this week, Stinson found at least 25 officers who were charged over injuries or deaths sustained during chokeholds or restraints since 2005, and very rarely with murder or manslaughter. But many more officers were not charged.

The officers involved in the death of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 and uttered the same phrase Floyd did — “I can’t breathe” — were not indicted in New York City even though there was excruciating video of Garner’s final moments on a sidewalk. Because grand jury proceedings are largely secret, it’s not known why the officers were not prosecuted.

But the tide may be turning on charging officers who use chokeholds and knee restraints increasingly banned by police departments.