Snow expected from Colorado to Maine this weekend

Snow from Colorado to Maine expected this weekend as a powerful storm travels from coast to coast. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.

The storm that produced record rain and snowfall across California the past few days is headed east, with rain, snow and ice forecast to impact the Midwest and Northeast this weekend.

"It's too early to tell who will see the most snow, but looks like the set up for more than a foot of snow for someone," said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. "This is the classic snow storm set up for the Midwest. Low pressure moves out of the Rockies, gathers moisture from the Gulf, which interacts with cold Arctic air."

Saturday snowfall

Friday night into Saturday morning, snow will fall in western Colorado, including Aspen and Grand Junction. Salt Lake City may also see a few lingering snow showers Saturday morning.

Areas farther, east such as St Louis and Springfield, Illinois, will see more of a rain/snow mix through Sunday. So exactly how much snow will stick to the ground remains uncertain.

One week after areas of Iowa were pummeled by snow, they could see a few additional inches this weekend.