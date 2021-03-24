Snowboarders escaped monster avalanche, but not the law

Those remarks are likely to come up during the trial, as is a detail from the avalanche center’s report suggesting the two snowboarders might have misgauged the hazard on the slope.

Hannibal insists he and DeWitt did everything they could to navigate the terrain as safely as possible, and he said he never thought the information they gave investigators would be used against them.

“We concluded there’s no hard feelings,” he said. “Obviously they were glad that we called it in when we did and we handled it professionally.”

DeWitt, 38, of Silverthorne, even planned to send sheriff’s investigators further images of the slide, and he finished his handwritten statement from the scene with, “Thanks for showing up.”

Avalanche center director Ethan Greene, who helped write the incident report, said he hopes the criminal case doesn’t scare people away from reporting slides to the agency, which uses the information to compile daily backcountry avalanche forecasts during the winter and to warn of possibly dangerous conditions.

He also noted that the avalanche center gave the report and helmet cam footage to investigators because, as a state agency, it is subject to the Colorado Open Records Act.