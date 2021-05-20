'So relieved': Hiker saved after 5 days in California forest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hiker who was missing for five days in the rugged Southern California wilderness was found alive after an extensive search.

George Null, 58, was picked up Wednesday by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter in remote area of the Angeles National Forest. A Sheriff’s Department photo taken with a crew member showed Null dirty and with a stubbly beard but smiling broadly.

“So relieved,” his sister, Rebecca Latta, told Los Angeles news station KCBS-TV after learning of the rescue. “We didn’t know for days. Not knowing is so hard.”

The search by authorities and volunteers began Saturday when Null did not return from a day hike in the Mount Waterman area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The helicopter crew spotted him waving next to a creek in a deep canyon.