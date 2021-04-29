Softball-sized hailstones fall as damaging thunderstorms slam Texas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms in Texas spawned downpours of large hail, leaving holes in car windows and damaging homes.

Hail as large as softballs rained down Wednesday evening as severe thunderstorms struck parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

There were 38 reports of severe hail across Texas and Oklahoma, including near San Antonio, Fort Worth and Oklahoma City, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

More than a dozen of those reports consisted of large, lime-sized hail, which is hail of at least 2 inches in diameter or larger.

"We were in an interior closet with our children. It was eerily still outside and then we heard a loud noise and the house shook a bit with the first big hailstone," Rebecca Gilliam, a resident of Hondo, Texas, told CNN.

One-inch hail can cause damage, but 4-inch hail, the size of a softball, was reported in the San Antonio suburb, battering cars and homes.

"The hail was so big and had so much force that it came through the roof in many areas and even sheet rock on interior walls in some areas," said Gilliam.

The National Weather Service office in Austin/San Antonio said this was a widespread hail event.