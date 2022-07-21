 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Soldier killed by lightning served on combat surgery team

  • 0

FORT GORDON, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. military Thursday identified a soldier killed by a lightning strike at a Georgia base as a 41-year-old Army reservist assigned to a medical team that performs emergency surgery in combat zones.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton, Connecticut, served for 22 years on active duty and as a reservist and had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. Army Reserve said in a statement. It said Clark died and nine other soldiers were injured Wednesday when lightning struck the group during a training exercise at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia.

Clark was rushed to the Army post's hospital along with the injured soldiers. All nine survivors were in good condition Thursday, the Army Reserve said.

Clark and eight of the injured soldiers were assigned to the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat. The unit is based in Paducah, Kentucky.

People are also reading…

“Sgt. 1st Clark was a loving husband, father, and a Patriot who deeply loved our country,” the company's commander, Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart, said in a statement. "His leadership, knowledge, experience, and love for his fellow soldiers was immeasurable.”

Soldiers from the 933rd were visiting Fort Gordon for an annual training exercise for medical units to improve their skills in the field.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi hopes Biden's Covid symptoms remain light

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News