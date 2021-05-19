Solicitor seeking expert opinions on SC jail death reports

Sutherland was originally booked on charges of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor. His parents had placed him at Palmetto Behavioral Health, a mental health and substance abuse center, citing his schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Officials said they were called to investigate a fight at the center and arrested Sutherland as a result.

Wilson has yet to say whether she intends to prosecute the case, though she promised to do due diligence and bring justice to both the Sutherland family and to “any suspects in this investigation.”

Because the state law enforcement division did not release an opinion on whether "unlawful conduct" caused Sutherland's death, Wilson is now seeking “renowned expert advice and opinion regarding force in a detention setting," as well as a second opinion on the pathologist's findings in the autopsy, she said. The local coroner has not released a specific cause of Sutherland’s death.

Two deputies involved in the case, Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle, have been fired, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said Monday. Also Monday, protesters in Charleston called for Wilson to charge the deputies with murder or recuse herself from the case, news outlets reported.