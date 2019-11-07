Somali who was target of threats wins US municipal election

As a city councilor, she wants to ensure that there is affordable housing that is free from lead contamination, which is a problem in the city's older housing stock. She wants to boost aging infrastructure, bring in investment, and support local businesses. She also wants to boost schools.

"When I came here, I didn't know how to write my name or speak any word of English. I am who I am because of public education. Our children deserve the highest-quality education," she said.

Lewiston Mayor Kristen Cloutier said she was impressed by the poise showed by the young politician to ensure people in her community are represented and have a seat at the table.

Khalid will be the youngest person on the council in January.

"If those (messages) had been directed at me, I would've been hiding under my bed," Cloutier said. "I don't know that I would've had the courage to fight another day. That speaks to her resiliency and her dedication."

This story has been updated to correct the day of the AP interview with Khalid to Wednesday, instead of Tuesday.

