Some abortion foes question tactical wisdom of new Texas ban

Like Naumann, some prominent Southern Baptist pastors in Texas welcomed the law while noting its contentious aspects

“I do believe it’s legitimate to ask if we really want third parties to be able to financially profit from reporting the crimes of others,” said the Rev. Robert Jeffress of the First Baptist Dallas megachurch.

“Overall,” Jeffress said via email, “I’m very supportive of and grateful for this strong affirmation of the value of life by our Texas lawmakers.”

Phillip Bethancourt, formerly a senior public policy official with the Southern Baptist Convention and now lead pastor of Central Church in College Station, Texas, noted that there’s debate about whether the law “is ultimately good or bad.”

“But there’s one community that will be universally thankful for it: those pre-born children for whom this law will mean life instead of death,” he said via email. “We need to see more legislation and not less around the country that does everything it can to protect life.”

Another Baptist pastor, John Elkins of Sovereign Grace Fellowship in Brazoria, Texas, said he welcomes the law while wishing it would ban abortion altogether. He hopes congregation members who share his outlook will find ways to assist unwed mothers in their community.