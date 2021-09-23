Some Argentines turn to unusual pandemic pets for comfort

“I get up and I live for them. They are my engine of struggle and of life," she said of the animals that scamper over her looking to be petted, or leap and glide down to the floor.

The 28 are the result of two she adopted several years ago after getting a permit for the exotic animals.

That sort of multiplication is one of several reasons that many animal rights groups oppose keeping gliders as pets, and why some dealers sell only neutered males.

Skeptics say the animals are often abandoned by overwhelmed owners less dedicated than Álvarez — who herself offers advice to would-be owners — or suffer in the hands of people unprepared for the behaviors, special diets and needs of a tree-dwelling night creature that can glide for 50 yards (meters) when free. Some places, including California and New York City, ban them as pets.

Argentine veterinarian Adrian Petta, who specializes in unconventional pets, said he's seen hundreds of animals over the past 18 months of the pandemic — pigs, rabbits, birds, rodents, geckos and the like.