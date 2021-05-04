Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve

Many remote learning parents have also reached out to her for advice after seeing for the first time the racism their children face.

“I think this has been eye-opening to a lot of parents,” she said. “They’re finally getting to see what goes on in classrooms for Black and brown students, and I think many are dismayed.”

Remote learning also puts parents in a better position to intervene if necessary.

“When they’re at school, you have no clue what they’re going through unless you do the digging or they tell you,” said Erica Alcox, a mother of a 15-year-old high school freshman in Atlanta. “Remote learning lets you peek into the classroom. It puts more power back in our hands.”

Alcox, who has been a teacher since 1998, said her son feels safer at home, where he can worry less about how schools police Black children and about bullying. She said remote learning can also offer opportunities for teachers to learn from parents.

“As a teacher, I would welcome this opportunity for parents to be more involved and to be more able to hold me accountable if need be," she said.