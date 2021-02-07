Some California churches hold indoor services after ruling

“We will continue to enforce the restrictions the Supreme Court left in place and, after reviewing the decision, we will issue revised guidelines for worship services to continue to protect the lives of Californians,” the governor’s press secretary, Daniel Lopez, said in Saturday's statement.

Before the ruling, indoor worship services were banned in purple-tiered counties — those deemed to be at widespread risk of coronavirus transmission. This tier accounts for the vast majority of the state.

Chula Vista's South Bay United Pentecostal Church had defied state orders since last May by holding service indoors while following COVID-19 safety protocols. Pastor Art Hodges told KNSD-TV that he was thankful he could hold services on Sunday “without any pressure or threat or concern” and added that the 25% attendance limit will make him add two or three more services to accommodate church members.

“It at least allows us some wiggle room to operate,” he said.