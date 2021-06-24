Some expressed concern about road safety at fatal wreck site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Local officials were concerned about the safety of a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 65 where 10 people died in a fiery crash long before the pileup last weekend, and the road itself could become part of the investigation into the wreck.

State Rep. Chris Sells said he and Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock inspected the wreck area weeks ago after he heard complaints it was “hot spot” with a potential for problems even though only sporadic accidents had occurred there through the years.

The area is too congested, he said, and a lengthy downhill slope can lead to both excessive speed and the pooling of water after a storm. Combine that with drivers following too closely and not paying attention and tragedy can occur, Sells said Wednesday.

“It’s not like this was a particularly deadly area – it’s not,” said Sells, of Greenville. “But it is now.”

Garlock said the highway near the crash scene is “is notorious for hydroplaning because of the way the road is made,” but declined to go into details about his concerns citing the continuing investigation into the crash.

“It’s not just me. A lot of people are concerned with certain areas,” he said. Alabama has plenty more potentially dangerous places in roads, he said.