Some Florida school districts defy DeSantis, require masks

Before vaccines became available at the end of 2020, masks were seen as a key way of reducing spread. One study involving Florida’s own Health Department found that mandatory mask last fall use appeared to be a factor in lower infection rates among students, while another found that Wisconsin schools with mask requirements and other measures had fewer cases than their surrounding communities in the first few months of last school year.

The CDC said the need for returning to masks has become greater with the spread of the more contagious delta variant, which has fueled a surge in cases in Florida. On Wednesday, more than 12,000 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, and nearly 2,500 of them were in ICU beds.

On Tuesday, the CDC added more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state over the previous three days, pushing the seven-day average to one the highest counts since the pandemic began, an eightfold increase since July 4.

In total, the state has seen more than 2.6 million cases and 39,179 deaths.

While some school districts decided to require masks, others have backpedaled.