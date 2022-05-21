Some Jif peanut butter products recalled due to salmonella

J.M. Smucker is recalling certain types of Jif peanut butter in the US because of a potential salmonella contamination.
The company said that the peanut butter was sold nationwide and the recall includes more than 45 kinds of products. They have lot codes between 1274425 to 2140425, the company said in a statement. The lot code is next to the "best if used by" date on the product's packaging.
The affected products include both creamy and crunchy peanut butters, peanut butter to-go packs, and the natural squeeze pouch.
Customers should discard the product immediately if it is included in the recall, which is being conducted with the US Food and Drug Administration.
J.M. Smucker said it's not able to estimate the recall's financial impact for the fiscal year that ended on April 30 or the current fiscal year 2023, but will provide that information once it's available.
Customers who have had a reaction and symptoms, or have any questions, should visit the company's website Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.
